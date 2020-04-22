Yellowstone County COVID-19 Status Dashboard Available

One resource is now available to find updated COVID-19 information, including positive cases in Yellowstone County, and capacity status of our two hospitals.

This new dashboard was announced today in a press release from the Unified Health Command (Billings Clinic, St Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Service), and will be updated daily at 11am.

We feel the state is doing an overall good job showing how COVID-19 is impacting the entire state. We, though, wanted to give our residents a more in-depth look at the impact COVID-19 is having in our county. The dashboard will give those living here the data and numbers of what we are doing locally. -John Felton, Yellowstone Co. Health Officer and CEO of RiverStone Health.

CLICK HERE for the Yellowstone County COVID-19 Status Dashboard.

According to the press release, the following graphs will be available on the dashboard:

Two types of graphs showing the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County and the state.

The number of test samples sent by Billings hospitals each day to the state and private labs for COVID-19 testing.

The status of capacity of both Billings Clinic and St Vincent Healthcare.

The capacity of the hospitals will be represented by a stoplight system, with green meaning both are operating at "expected / normal" capacity. A red light would mean hospital operations have been "stressed to a critical level," according to the press release.

Both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare have been operating in the "green" since April 9, according to the COVID-19 Status Dashboard.