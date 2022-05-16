You already know rock and roll is pretty powerful stuff. Rock music was used to help get Manuel Noriega out of his hideout back in 1989, when US forces surrounded the embassy with loudspeaker-mounted Hummers and blasted him with high-volume rock hits from The Clash, Guns N' Roses, and The Doors.

Remember the Horns of Jericho?

Sound can be used for many purposes. In Iraq, soldiers frequently used Metallica's Enter Sandman to fatigue the enemy. The Branch Davidians in Waco were blasted by audio warfare, with a mix of loud music including non-stop Christmas tunes. The use of music in the interrogation rooms at Guantanamo Bay is well documented. It's not always Rock songs... Barney tunes were also part of the mix.

AC/DC apparently gets the bison moving on Montana roads.

Specifically, their hit song Hells Bells. According to this story from ABC Montana News, Gallatin County Sheriff's Officers have found they can usually get stubborn bison to move off the road by honking their cruiser's air horn and flipping on the cherries. But if the massive creatures refuse to move... It's AC/DC time. Officers say that blasting Hells Bells through their squad car loudspeakers usually does the trick.

This article was originally published in 2019. We assume the bison still get out of the way to the raucous sound of Hells Bells.