Yellowstone AIDS Project Expands its Hours for HIV and Hepatitis C Testing

Seven out of 10 Montanans do not know their HIV status and nationally, one in five with HIV do not know they are infected, according to Rhianna D. Hurt, community outreach coordinator for YellowStone AIDS Project.

"HIV infections are on the rise this year in Montana and if you don't know your status, or it's been a while since your last test, now is the time to get tested," said Autumn Frey, executive director of Yellowstone AIDS Project.

HIV information:

New cases in 2014 = 24

New cases in 2015, Jan. 1 - Aug. 31 = 39

Number of HIV+ people living in Montana = 567 as of July

Yellowstone AIDS Project is now offering expanded hours for HIV and Hepatitis C testing. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30, the YAP office will be open every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for testing.

Testing requires a quick finger stick or an oral swab; results are available in 20 minutes.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. For more information on HIV, visit Yellowstone AIDS Project.

For more information on testing or to make an appointment, call (406) 245-2029.