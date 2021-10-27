YAF Bringing Liz Wheeler to Rocky Mountain College in Billings

"Sorry, Socialism will never work." That was the headline of a recent commentary by conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler. No need to apologize to us, Liz, we Montanans are on the exact same page as you.

Her latest video, "Fauci the Mad Scientist" can be viewed below. Better yet, you can see Liz Wheeler in person soon.

Coming up on November 8th at 7 p.m., the Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter at Rocky Mountain College is bringing Wheeler to Billings, Montana. The title of her discussion- "Science is Fake: Exposing the Left's Lies from Climate to COVID." The event will take place in the Great Room of Prescott Hall. You can e-mail yaf(at)rocky.edu with any questions.

Fauci is deservedly under fire. First, he has constantly flip flopped on mask wearing. He's also been busted breaking his own rules. Then, he lied about the origins of COVID-19 and whether or not it came from the lab in China. He has also been highly deceptive about how he personally signed off on funding for "gain of function" research.

It's the latest news that is really getting him into hot water, though. There is now bipartisan legislation on Capitol Hill calling for accountability after reports surfaced that Fauci's National Institutes of Health (NIH) signed off on horrific testing on puppies- mainly beagle puppies.

Per the New York Post:

In a letter Wednesday to Fauci, the Beagle Freedom Project demanded that he and the agency stop funding the “cruel” tests in which the dogs are allegedly injected with disease-causing parasites, TMZ reported.

That is one sick puppy. Isn't it amazing, though. Look at all the harm Fauci has caused on human children...yet puppies is what brings about the bipartisan legislation.