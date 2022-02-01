Another unforgettable day of free skiing and snowboarding for Montana vets is being planned for this month thanks to Montana's Xsports4Vets organization. After all these service members and their families have sacrificed, this is just a small token of appreciation and a way to provide networking for our state's veterans.

What is Xsports4vets?

The group utilizes outdoor sports to support combat veterans by offering peer respected opportunities for vets to connect with each other, have fun and thrive.

We unite local guides and organizations from the community with veteran support services to provide skilled instruction and therapeutic support as participants master a challenging sport.

What happens at the retreat?

This is an all-expenses-paid day of skiing and snowboarding at Discovery Ski area on February 21st from about 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Transportation will be provided round trip from Big Sky Brewery to Discovery and ALL ability levels are welcome. Rentals and instruction will be provided if needed.

How do I sign up?

Space is limited to 35 people so sign up soon! Spots are open to vets and their caregivers. For more information, please contact Anton at (406) 396-8390.

In addition to transportation and lift tickets, a light breakfast will be provided in the morning along with lunch and dinner later in the day. Xsports4vets adds the following:

We want you to know how much we appreciate your service and your sacrifices. Please allow us to offer you and your caregiver this getaway.

Thanks to Xsports for putting this program together and for offering the ski/snowboard retreat for the past decade or so!

LOOK: What 25 Historic Battlefields Look Like Today The following is an examination of what became of the sites where America waged its most important and often most brutal campaigns of war. Using a variety of sources, Stacker selected 25 historically significant battlefields in American history. For each one, Stacker investigated what happened there when the battles raged as well as what became of those hallowed grounds when the fighting stopped.

These are the battlefields that defined the United States military’s journey from upstart Colonial rebels to an invincible global war machine.