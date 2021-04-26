Wyoming’s Population Grew 2.3% Between 2010 and 2020

Wyoming’s total resident population grew to 576,851 from April 1, 2010 to April 1, 2020, based on data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on resident population totals for the nation and the states as well as the congressional apportionment totals for each state.

Wyoming's population for 2010 increased by 13,225, or 2.3 percent, making it the seventh slowest growth rate in the U.S., and the slowest since the 1980s for the state.

There were two factors that contributed to the population change, a natural increase of about 25,000 from births and deaths, and a net migration of about about minus 11,775, which means that approximately 11,800 more residents left Wyoming than moved into the State between 2010 and 2020.

From 2000 to 2010, the population increased by 14.1%.

The main reason for the negative net migration and consequently the slow population growth in Wyoming was the downturn in the energy industry since mid-June of 2014, particularly in 2015 and 2016 when the state lost 9,200, or one-third, of its mineral extraction industry payroll jobs.

Dr. Wenlin Liu, Chief economist with the Economic Analysis Division, Wyoming Department of Administration & Information, said:

“Change in employment always tends to drive and lead the change in migration for Wyoming, and generally speaking, people tend to move to areas where economies are vibrant. In addition, the economy nationwide, particularly in neighboring states such as Colorado, Utah, and Idaho showed strong expansions, which attracted many Wyoming energy workers and residents during the second half of the decade.”