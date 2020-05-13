Wyoming Entrances to Yellowstone Open Monday (5/18)

Nearly two months after the park closed to visitors due to COVID-19, Yellowstone National Park will begin a three phase plan to reopen next week.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the South and East entrances into the park from Wyoming will open this upcoming Monday, May 18 at 12pm MDT. Overnight accommodations won't be available until later in the season, but beginning this upcoming Monday the restrooms, self-service gas stations, trails, and other Phase 1 facilities will be open.

The Montana entrances to the park will remain closed, but according to the press release, Governor Bullock has been communicating with the park to determine reopening dates for the North, West, and Northeast entrances into Yellowstone.

Wyoming has lifted out-of-state travel restrictions and has requested the state’s entrances open the week of May 18. Montana and Idaho continue to have out-of-state restrictions in place and the park is working closely with these states and counties to open the remaining three entrances as soon as possible. -National Park Service

The National Park Service has implemented several procedures to keep employees and visitors safe, including protective barriers, metering visitor access to certain areas, and increased cleaning of facilities. NPS says they will also be encouraging face masks in "high-density areas" of the park.

Grand Teton National Park announced that it will increase recreational access "with limited services" beginning this Monday (5/18) including:

Primary road access (Teton Park Road, Moose-Wilson Road and North Park Road)

Public restrooms in some areas

Day-use hiking on seasonally-accessible trails

Riverbank and lakeshore fishing

Multi-use pathway system (where free from snow)

Limited commercial-use authorization tours (biking, wildlife, etc.)

Several viewpoints continue to be accessible along US Highway 89/26/191

Guests planning to visit either park should follow guidelines on "Visiting Parks and Recreational Facilities" from the Center for Disease Control. Some of the "Do's" the CDC listed include visiting parks close to your home, and staying at least 6 feet away from others.