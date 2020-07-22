World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

By MATT SEDENSKY AP National Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The global count of people infected with the coronavirus is nearing a staggering 15 million people, with more than 617,000 killed by the pandemic. The latest shocking milestone comes while in the worst-hit pandemic hot spot of the United States, President Donald Trump is adopting a shifted tone, acknowledging it is likely to "get worse before it gets better." Meantime in Washington, lawmakers are crafting the next stage of the government's response to the coronavirus, the fifth bill to provide aid. Leaders are seeking compromise between a sweeping $3 trillion proposal from the Democratic-controlled House and a more modest $1 trillion proposal emerging from Republicans.

