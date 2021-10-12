World Famous Montana Bar Has Been Listed For Sale

One of Montana's most iconic bars has been listed for sale. The Grizzly Bar, located in Roscoe, Montana is currently on the market for $1,200,000. In case you're wondering, the large grizzly bear mounted on the building is included in the sale.

You may have seen people wearing t-shirts that say "Where the hell is Roscoe?" The Grizzly Bar is not only known for cold drinks, but you can also find delicious prime rib, steaks, burgers, jumbo shrimp and more on the menu. The bar and restaurant has been serving locals and visitors from around the world for over 50 years. The bar and dining room were updated in 2019.

Now, you can own a piece of Montana history and carry on its legacy. The sale includes the land and building, FF & E (Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment), and a full beverage license with gaming. The sale also includes the Post Office in Roscoe. You can sit on the front patio and get a great view of East Rosebud Creek as it flows out of the Beartooth Mountain Range.

Roscoe, Montana is located about 129 miles southeast of Bozeman on Hwy 78 near Red Lodge. The Grizzly Bar may be located in the middle of nowhere, but that hasn't stopped patrons from making the trek to have lunch of dinner at this legendary Montana establishment.

If you are interested in purchasing the Grizzly Bar, contact Cindy Dunham at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services by calling 406-425-0182 or email cindy.dunham@floberg.com. Click here to view the listing.

