Woman Jailed in Missoula for Two Murders From 2013 After Year-Long Investigation

Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott held a press conference today, August 1, in Frenchtown, announcing the capture of a woman suspected of two murders from four years ago.

“On July 31, Carressa Jill Hardy, a Frenchtown Resident, 51-years of age, was taken into custody without incident,” McDermott said. “Hardy is being held on charges of deliberate homicide for the 2013 deaths of two individuals whose names are not being released at this time. In 2016, these crimes were reported to law enforcement.”

McDermott said an investigation has been underway for more than a year, involving many agencies, but many details of that investigation are still mysteries to the general public.

“We are working with multiple agencies including the FBI and the Missoula Police Department," McDermott said. "Many details cannot be released pending the completion of our investigation. At this time we do not believe there are any additional suspects, or any additional public safety concerns."

Reporters had lots of questions about the case, including who was murdered, where the murders took place, e.t.c., but much of that information won’t be available until official charges are filed in court tomorrow afternoon.