Woman Burned in Yellowstone Thermal Attempting to Retrieve Dog

The National Park Service has reported another injury to a Yellowstone National Park guest who was burned in a thermal feature on Monday (10/4).

According to the press release, a 20-year old Washington woman was visiting the Maiden's Grave Spring near the Firehole River in YNP with her father when the dog jumped out of their vehicle and into the thermal hot spring.

In the report, NPS says the woman jumped into the hot spring to retrieve her dog and her father then "pulled her out of the feature and then drove the party to West Yellowstone, Montana."

The dog was also removed from the thermal feature and taken to a veterinarian, but the status of the canine was unknown.

Yellowstone National Park rangers and fire district personnel gave the injured woman initial care in West Yellowstone before she was transported to the burn center at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Visitors: While in the park, protect your pets by physically controlling them at all times. Pets must be in a car, crate or on a leash no more than six feet long. They are not allowed on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry, or in thermal areas. -National Park Service

This is the second injury at a Yellowstone National Park thermal this year after a 19-year old woman from Rhode Island got burns on 5 percent of her body at Old Faithful on September 16.

National Park Service reminds visitors of YNP to always stay on boardwalks and trails when visiting thermals, because the ground in these areas being fragile and thin, and "scalding water" just below the surface.

