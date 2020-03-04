With Daines’ Backing, Trump Weighs in on LWCF

County Commissioners from Montana were on hand in Washington, DC Tuesday as President Trump addressed the National Association of Counties. Joe Briggs from Cascade County and John Ostlund from Yellowstone County were at least two of the commissioners in attendance.

Meanwhile, President Trump weighed in with support for funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, thanks to backing from Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT):

I am calling on Congress to send me a Bill that fully and permanently funds the LWCF and restores our National Parks. When I sign it into law, it will be HISTORIC for our beautiful public lands. ALL thanks to @SenCoryGardner and @SteveDaines, two GREAT Conservative Leaders!

Daines has been pressing for full funding of the LWCF, here's a story I did back in 2018 as he joined the CEO of the Outdoor Industry Association on Capitol Hill. Daines has also received rare praise from the more left-leaning environmental groups for his support of the LWCF, if you recall this conversation from back in December of 2019:

UPDATE- President Trump also sent out the following tweet on Wednesday morning: