Win Morgan Wallen Floor Seats for Sold Out Billings Show

One of the hardest concert tickets to get for 2022 in Billings, Montana is the Dangerous Tour with Morgan Wallen when he arrives at First Interstate Arena on May 14.

Cat Country 102.9 and Shipton's Big R have FLOOR SEATS to see Morgan, but we want to see your Mullets!

Hey Montana, show us your Morgan Mullets!

We're looking for the best Mullets in the Magic City that will join us at Shipton's Big R for the Morgan Wallen Mullet Model Show, where one grand prize winner will win:

2 tickets on the floor for the Dangerous Tour with Morgan Wallen (SOLD OUT) at First Interstate Arena on May 14.

His and her Ariat jeans, Ariat top/shirt & Ariat boots from Shipton's Big R

$100 to High Horse Saloon for pre-concert dinner

What is a Mullet?

It's "a hairstyle in which the hair is cut short at the front and sides, but is longer at the back," according to Wikipedia.

How do I get entered to win the Morgan Mullet contest?

Send us pictures and videos of YOUR Morgan Mullet, showing off your business upfront with a party in the back. Have a friend or family member with a strong Mullet? Get them to enter for a chance to be one of our finalists to win Morgan Wallen floor seats.

Finalists for the Morgan Wallen giveaway will be chosen from all entries by representatives from Townsquare Media and Shipton's Big R and will be announced on Cat Country 102.9 on Friday, April 29.

The Morgan Wallen Model Show will be held at Shipton's Big R on Saturday, May 7 during a live broadcast with Cat Country 102.9. All finalists must be present at the event for a chance to win the Morgan Wallen tickets and prize package from Shipton's Big R. Great prizes for all finalists will be given away including concert tickets for Justin Moore, Hank WIlliams Jr., Trace Adkins and Dierks Bentley.

Grand prize winner will be chosen by the staff at Shipton's Big R and all decisions on the favorite Morgan Mullet are final.