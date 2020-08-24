Will You Watch The Republican National Convention? [POLL]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina begins today. Coverage on the cable news channels begins around 7:30 p.m. CT. The networks will only carry the final hour of each night. The convention begins tonight and wraps up with President Donald Trump's acceptance speech on Thursday night.

While the convention is officially being held in Charlotte, North Carolina the speakers will be located all over the United States and in some cases, there will be small audiences. President Trump is expected to appear each night of the convention but will deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawn of The White House.

Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee wrote in USA Today that the convention will be a celebration of America.

Our convention is going to celebrate everything that makes America the greatest country on Earth and everything we can achieve in the future. Out will be Hollywood actors, in will be regular Americans who will help tell the great American story and how President Donald Trump has fought for them. People who know his policies have made their lives better. The same policies that empowered the greatest economy since World War II are propelling the great American comeback following the pandemic. The contrast between the Democrats’ agenda for America and the one President Trump and Republicans are fighting for is perhaps greater now than it’s ever been than at any point in our history. It’s a contrast we’re eager to draw over the course of our convention this week, and I hope every single American takes the time to tune in.

