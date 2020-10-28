Wikipedia Wants Your Pics of Montana Historical Places

As every college student knows, Wikipedia is not to be quoted as a source for information. Heck, even us non-college-kid, radio DJs are chastised for using the popular online encyclopedia when sourcing details for the stories we write every day. Wikipedia fully discloses that information posted on the platform may not be accurate, stating,

Wikipedia is not a reliable source. Wikipedia can be edited by anyone at any time. This means that any information it contains at any particular time could be vandalism, a work in progress, or just plain wrong.

That said, I think Wikipedia is a useful tool for learning more about basic information. Wikipedia contributors often cite a multitude of links to verify details. Wikipedia usually pops up answers first when Google searching topics online and the massive amount of contributors seems to help maintain accuracy.

Wikipedia is looking for your photos of historical sites. They're calling it "the world's largest photography contest" and it ends October 31st. Montana has over 1,000 nationally recognized historic sites and Wikipedia breaks them down by county. Odds seem pretty good that you likely have a good picture of at least one of these historic places in Big Sky Country.

The top prize is $500, but perhaps the glory of winning is worth more. There are some basic rules to submit your image and the deadline is Saturday, Oct 31st. I wish I would have found out about the contest a little sooner. Maybe I'll dig through my cloud and see if I have any worthy submissions. You can find full details HERE.