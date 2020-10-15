Whole Foods to Be Part of Gallatin Valley Mall Transformation

Whole Foods Market is coming to Bozeman. The natural and organic grocery market will open what will be its first Montana market at the Gallatin Valley Mall.

In a press release yesterday, Steve Corning, Managing Member of Gallatin Mall Group, said, “Bozeman’s economic growth in recent years has been remarkable, and since the advent of COVID-19 and its negative impact on more densely-populated urban areas, we are seeing unprecedented in-migration from major urban markets as companies are making it easier for their employees to work remotely.” He continued, “Bozeman’s wide-open spaces, year-round recreational opportunities, airline connectivity, relative housing affordability, excellent public schools and the presence of a major university are factors that make Bozeman an easy destination for families seeking a major change in lifestyle.”

Whole Foods Market will join Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Regal Cinemas and JoAnn Fabrics in anchoring the 365,000 square foot center.

The new market will be a part of a re-development for the Gallatin Valley Mall, transforming the 37.4 acre property into what the press release calls a more diverse mix of space to a "Main Street" retail experience via public gathering spaces and a broad mix of retail tenants that cater to daily needs as well as fashion and entertainment.

The first phase of the mall re-model began this week. More details about the next phases of the re-model will be announced in the coming months, together with details of new retailers, restaurants, and community amenities.

Whole Foods Market was established back in 1980, according to its website. Today they are world’s leader in natural and organic foods, with 500+ stores in North America and the UK.