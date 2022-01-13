Which Montanans Will We See at the SHOT Show in Vegas?

I don't know what I'm more excited about right now- seeing all the sunshine, or seeing all the great guns and outdoor gear. I'm gonna go with guns and gear though- cause we can get sunshine on the ski slopes in Montana.

I'm very excited to let you know that we will be on location at the SHOT show in Las Vegas next week.

Last month we took you to Vegas for the Cowboy Christmas during the National Finals Rodeo and we got to meet up with some great Montanans while we were down there. We look forward to seeing some great Montanans this trip as well.

What is the SHOT show? Here's how it has been described to me: it is one of the biggest gun and outdoor gear shows in the world. It also ends up attracting some of the most interesting political players in US politics as well. As I understand it, it is mostly industry folks showing off their products to other industry folks. So it is a big deal if you get a chance to be a part of the SHOT show. I'll be lucky enough to be sitting right on media row for the SHOT show.

This year I hear there are going to be a lot of interesting Montanans and Montana companies down there. Not only is the SHOT show taking place, but a lot of folks will also be in town for the Safari Club International (SCI) convention.

If you're going to be down there, or if you know someone who will be down there- drop me an e-mail aaron (at) montanatalks.com or drop by and see me on media row Wednesday and Thursday morning. I'll be cruising around the show on Friday as well. And of course we'll have the highlights for you on the radio and on our radio station websites.

*If you saw the photo above from the SHOT show in 2020, check out the full video below: