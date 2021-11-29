Which Montanans Will Be at the NFR in Vegas? We’ll Be There

Who's going to be in Vegas for the NFR? We'll be there, and we're looking forward to catching up with any Montanans who will be in the house for Cowboy Christmas and the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

I'll be there on December 9th and 10th for updates on our wesbite, and LIVE reports on the radio. For me, this is kind of a bucket list type of event to be able to attend as a Montana broadcaster. Not just the rodeo itself, but all of the events and personalities that are associated with the NFR.

If you know a Montanan who will be there for the NFR that we should talk to- send me an e-mail aaron(at)montanatalks.com. Or, drop by and see us at the Rand's Hats booth for Cowboy Christmas. Rand's is based in Billings, Montana and will have a full booth on display in Vegas.

I spoke with Brad Tilden from Rand's Hats about the NFR, Cowboy Christmas, and how big of an event this is:

Brad Tilden: It's a sea of cowboys. I mean every casino, every hotel, everything is focused on the Western lifestyle...there's all kinds of concerts going on. There's the cowboy Christmas, there's the rodeo at the Thomas and Mack, there's just something for everybody. And you will be busy from the time you get up to the time you decide to go to bed- if you do.

For those of you in Vegas, they're in booth 1121. The show will be up and running starting December 1st and goes till the 11th. I'll see you there on the 9th and 10th.