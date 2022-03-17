Where You’ll Find the Best Fish and Chips in Billings

There are still about four weeks remaining for Lent, a period of 40 days where some Christian faiths use that time to fast, make personal sacrifices, meditate, pray or volunteer, according to the United Methodist Church. For Catholics, it's common to avoid red meat on Fridays during Lent.

Religious beliefs aside, fish and chips are pretty awesome. As much as I love beef, fish is one of my frequent menu choices when dining out. Montana isn't exactly a hotspot for seafood, but local fried fish fans know where to find great fish and chips in the Magic City. Here are some of the best, based on internet reviews, recommendations, and my personal favorites.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Crazy Mary's

With 656 Google reviews and a 4.7-star rating, Crazy Mary's is a fish and chips favorite for locals and tourists alike. Don't let the neighborhood or quirky decor sway your opinion, because Crazy Mary's is one of the best, super-casual options in Billings. My selection was a huge piece of fish and it was served hot, crispy, greasy, and delicious. She usually offers a choice of fish entrees, like cod, halibut, and catfish.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-jakes-downtown-review Michael Foth, Townsquare Media loading...

Jake's Downtown

Jake's is well known for its steak and dinner options, but if you're looking for a great fish and chips basket for lunch downtown, you've got to consider Jake's. I really like their fish tacos as well.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Best catfish and chips at Cajun Phatty's

Some Montanans seem to turn their nose at catfish, and I feel like those that do probably haven't tried really good fried catfish. I love it. If you're feeling a little more adventurous, try their Seafood Basket that includes fried alligator, shrimp, and catfish. One Google reviewer wrote,

My dining partner had the catfish - the breading on the fish was perfect, the combination of flavors were excellent as well. - Jeffrey S.

Locally owned by a legit former Louisianan, you'll find the real deal at Cajun Phatty's.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks loading...

Head to Sid's for walleye.

Some fishermen catch lots of walleye. I'm sure the guy holding the Montana state record walleye pictured above catches tons of them. I am not that successful of a walleye fisherman, but I really enjoy eating them. One of my favorites is the entree at Sid's East Side. They're hand-battered and come with house-made coleslaw and a potato side of your choice (chips, fries, tots). I know they're not located in Billings, but for west-enders, it's a pretty short drive.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media loading...

Grab a pint with your fish and chips at Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill.

You can order perfectly acceptable fish and chips and just about every bar and restaurant in Billings, but Last Chance ups the standard when it comes to "bar food" with a fairly innovative menu and creative ingredients. One of their mainstays is the buttermilk-battered Alaskan cod, served with spicy slaw, fresh-cut fries, and a homemade tarter and malt vinegar syrup. Yum.

I know I've missed lots of great places around town. Who is your go-to restaurant for fish n' chips? Do you wish we still had a Long John Silver's? Leave a comment or reach out to Michael.Foth@TownSquareMedia.com