Where Can I Find Homemade Jam in Billings Like Mom’s?

There is nothing better than my Mother's Homemade Raspberry Jam. When she brings it to Billings, it lasts no more than a week at our house. By that time we are addicted and immediately go into withdrawals that can last for weeks. As you can imagine, this is a problem. What is the solution? Find a distant 2nd to Mom's jam that will last for the 5 and a half months in between her visits.

Where do I find homemade jam in Billings, MT? For answers I googled "Homemade Jam" and I found many. I found two candidates and both are close to Mom's, made in Montana, and taste wonderful.

The Red Rooster Cafe

Courtesy of Red Rooster

Head to 1500 Broadwater in Billings to pick from a vast selection of homemade jams and jellies. I have tried them and they are delicious. They have my favorite, raspberry, along with Gooseberry, Huckleberry, and even Apple Butter. Check out the selection here. Be sure to visit at breakfast time. The Red Rooster in Billings has one of the best breakfasts in town. The jam is worth the investment, but don't worry Mom, you still have the lead.

Becky's Berries Jams and Jellys

https://beckysberries.com/

Becky's Berrys is made in Montana, and pretty darn good. It can be found in several locations in Billings including The Good Earth Market, Buffalo Chips, and the Northern Hotel. It is very good but still comes nowhere close to my Mom's. You can shop a full selection here.

There are just certain foods that cannot be replaced. My mother makes a great jam as I have stated many times, along with Potato Salad, Corn Chowder Soup, and Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup. The kind with the scratch noodles. I'll save these stories for another time.

One last tip, if you want to make your own jam, be sure to be ready for a messy kitchen, sticking to everything, and make absolutely sure you dissolve the sugar into the water overnight. Otherwise, you get a grainy taste. Words for the wise.

