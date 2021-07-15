What’s An Air Quality ‘Sensitive Group?’
We bring you warnings about air quality in Montana from the Department of Environmental Quality's air monitors, which are set up in various locations. The gauges measure the concentration of particles in the air, in this case, wildfire smoke. From that smoke concentration, the air quality can go from "Good" to "Moderate" to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" to "Unhealthy" and then "Very Unhealthy," topped off with "Hazardous." On the Montana Today's Air website, select the date and you can see specifics on which concentrations cause which air quality listing.
Wondering if you fit in the Sensitive Group? Here are the details:
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has more tips about protecting your health at their Air Quality website. At the very least, check the air gauge nearest your home and be careful. Officials have suggestions on limits of outdoor activity for each category including Light Activities such as walking or light yard work to Moderate Activities like brisk walking, tennis, canoeing and Vigorous Activities like aerobics, jogging and competitive sports. Be safe!
