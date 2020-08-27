What To Expect On The Final Night Of The RNC

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Thursday night will be the final night of the Republican National Convention of 2020. The event gets started this evening at 7:30 p.m. CT and will wrap up around 10 p.m. CT.

So far viewers have heard from a number of speakers including Vice President Mike Pence last night. Some of the speakers receiving high praise have been Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, businessman Maximo Alvarez, Attorney General of Kentucky Daniel Cameron, and of course First Lady Melania Trump. Tonight President Donald Trump will accept the Republican nomination for President and give his speech from the White House. According to KFYO tonight's other speakers include:

The Honorable Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)

The Honorable Ivanka Trump

The Honorable Ja'Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was supposed to be in attendance tonight when the President spoke, but due to Hurricane Laura Patrick is staying in Texas according to a press release from Wednesday.

“While I was deeply honored by the White House invitation to President Donald J. Trump’s acceptance speech tomorrow night, the safety of the people of Texas is always my first priority. I encourage every Texan in the path of the storm to monitor it closely. If you live in the areas that are under evacuation orders, you should do so today at the earliest possible time. This is not a storm to try and ride out. You are putting your life at risk if you ignore these orders.”

Something else we should expect tonight on the final night of the convention? The unexpected. Who would have thought we would have seen a Presidential pardon and a United States Naturalization ceremony during a convention? The President knows how to make a show and you can bet that tonight will be worth watching.