Have you been to see your dentist lately? How about in the last year during the pandemic? If not, you aren't alone. And that has dentists concerned. A recent study reveals that Montana dentists fear a tidal wave of post-pandemic problems once we get the all-clear from COVID.

The research conducted by NextSmileDental.com shows that

73% of adults said they were okay with skipping dental check-ups if it meant reducing the risk of catching coronavirus.

1 in 5 also admit they would delay seeking medical treatment for a serious issue if it wasn’t causing them pain.

3 in 5 parents say their kids have been consuming more sugary foods since the start of the pandemic.

The survey was conducted with 4,500 patients, and in Montana, 65% of Montanans said they have delayed their routine check-ups over COVID fears.

Here's how the states breakdown when it comes to their residents putting off dental check-ups because of COVID-19.

What dentists are now worried about is that once the pandemic is over, an overwhelming influx of patients will then want their delayed check-ups.

Another fear is that many of these same patients will have seen a deterioration in their dental conditions and may be experiencing periodontal disease and erosion, as well as anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

Other medical professions are also sharing dentists' concerns about medical conditions like cancer and heart disease. Early on in the pandemic, many people were not getting preventive screenings for cancers and other health concerns like heart disease and a host of mental issues. We won't know the consequences of that, perhaps, for many years.