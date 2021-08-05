What Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Accusers Felt, in Their Own Words
NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven women described to investigators hired by the New York attorney general’s office how Gov. Andrew Cuomo made them feel sexually harassed.
Get our free mobile app
Many of these women were state employees.
Others encountered Cuomo in professional settings.
Cuomo has denied that he sexual harassed or inappropriately touched anyone.
The women describe feeling fear and humiliation and being completely violated and demeaned.
One woman said his comments were something out of a horror movie.
Unwelcome sexual conduct that makes workers feel humiliated or uncomfortable is barred under New York’s sexual harassment law.
Code Of The West: Wyoming State Code of Ethics
"The Code of the West" was declared the official state code of Wyoming, and the act was signed into law on March 3rd, 2010. Wyoming is the first state to adopt a code of ethics. The legislation chose ten ethics derived from the book "Cowboy Ethics" by James P. Owen