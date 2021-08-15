What Do Montana Veterans Think of News in Afghanistan?

I won't even attempt to sum up the news ahead of Monday morning, because events are happening so quickly. It looks like the gates of hell are about to open up on Kabul. That's the main reaction I can think of here on Sunday night.

I got a message from someone I greatly respect, who has been a huge supporter of our troops here in Montana. He asked if I was going to be on the radio on Monday morning. He wanted to hear my thoughts on the news developing in Afghanistan.

I think it's safe to say that he and others across Montana would like to hear YOUR thoughts on this news out of Afghanistan. If you are an Afghan veteran here in Montana, we want to hear from you for sure. I imagine many of you don't even want to talk about it right now. But if you do want to talk about it- you can call in to Monday's Montana Talks statewide radio show. 406-294-0970 is our studio number. You can also message us through the "Montana Talks" app.

On Friday's show, I was live from the Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Lewistown. As I was making the drive south past Harlowton, I picked up Dan Bongino on AM 970 KBUL out of Billings. I couldn't believe the news I was hearing about how close we were to seeing the Taliban take over Kabul.

I briefly picked up cell phone coverage at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, and the news was even worse. It's weekends like this that you were glad you were away from it all.

We'll have the phone lines open on Monday's show- but we will definitely bump any Afghan veterans to the front of the line.