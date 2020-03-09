Wet February Brings Montana Snowpack Up To Normal And Above

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Mountain snow moisture is near to above normal in Montana.

Record-setting snow in February made up for dry weather in November and December, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports.

Statewide, snow moisture was 137% of normal compared to just 93% of normal around this time last year, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Water Supply Outlook Report for March 1.

Precipitation and temperatures over the remainder of winter and into spring will be critical for determining how much water will be available for irrigation and other uses this year, NRCS water supply scientist Lucas Zukiewicz said.

“Streamflow prospects for spring and summer look to be near or slightly above average at this time due to the healthy snowpack totals we have in the mountains,” Zukiewicz said in a release.

Snowpack in the Gallatin River headwaters was 120% of normal, while snow feeding the Madison River was 99% of normal.

Snowpack for the Upper Yellowstone drainage was 115% of normal. Jefferson River basin snowpack was at 113%.