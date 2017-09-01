Western Montana Man Arrested On Rape Charge From September Of 2016

A $50,000 warrant issued on August 21 has resulted in the arrest early Friday morning of 33 year-old Ryan Denny on a charge of felony sexual intercourse without consent.

According to court documents, the alleged rape occurred in the home of the victim on September 7, 2016. Detective Connie Brueckner conducted an interview with a woman identified as Jane Doe who reported numerous incidents of physical assaults and rape by her previous partner, identified as Ryan Denny, that allegedly took place in a residence on West Central Avenue in Missoula.

After the assault, Doe said that Denny acknowledged raping her.

In 2013, Denny was the subject of a manhunt near Kalispell after an attempted car theft.

Denny appeared in Missoula Justice Court on Friday before Judge Landee Holloway, who set bail at $25,000.