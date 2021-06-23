Western Life and History Will Be Celebrated in Stevensville

It's a return of Stevensville's Western Heritage Days this weekend. Friday and Saturday, the town will have Chuck Wagon barbeque, a "Pie In the Sky" auction , lots of music, tours of St Mary's Mission (photo above), Salish dancers and drummers, and a huge variety of food treats.

For the 32nd time, Heritage Days start Friday with a daylong rummage sale at the Stevensville Museum and in the evening with a Chuck Wagon Social and Youth Cook-off competition at 6 p.m. The Pie in the Sky Auction (which has a fun "creative" non-edible category, too) will be at the Stevensville Hotel. Proceeds will benefit the proposed Splash Pad at the park.

Saturday is the big day, with vendors and a farmers market, along with a food court in downtown Stevensville. The Chuck Wagon Cook Off will be serving up food for the public at 12:30 p.m. The kids will enjoy Andy and the Salamanders at about 1 p.m. The Beer Garden opens at 2pm with music at 3rd and Main from the group "Outlaws and Lawmen" and then Stevensville's Annalisa Rose is coming back from Nashville for the evening concert.

Kids will be having fun with free bouncing at the bouncy houses. The public will be on horse-drawn Wagon Rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be pony rides and the Stevensville Fire Department will have rides on an old fire engine. The Salish Dancers and Drummers will start up at 1 p.m. on the St. Mary's Mission grounds. Proceeds from the day's events will benefit the Back Pack program that offers weekend meals for Stevensville and Lone Rock schoolkids.