We’re Celebrating the Class of 2021 [SUBMIT]

Townsquare Media - Billings, including Cat Country 102.9, NewsTalk 95.5, 103.7 The Hawk and 97.1 Kiss FM along with Denny Menholt Chevrolet is planning something extra special for the Class of 2021. With some graduation ceremonies around Montana only allowing limited attendance, we want to ensure everyone gets to celebrate the accomplishments of our area high school seniors and college graduates.

We'll be sharing the photos and achievements of area graduates from the Class of 2021 on our Digital Yearbook, and include them in our Class of 2021 Graduation Celebration broadcast that will be heard LIVE beginning at 12 Noon MDT Saturday, June 5 on Cat Country 102.9, 103.7 The Hawk, and 97.1 Kiss FM as well as the station apps.