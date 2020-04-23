We’re Celebrating the Class of 2020 [SUBMIT]

NewsTalk 970 and 95.5 is planning something extra special for the Class of 2020. We won't let social distancing keep us from celebrating the accomplishments of our area high school seniors, and college graduates. And with encouragement from the governor to be "creative" with celebrations, we wanted to help schools, and families, to commemorate this special occasion.

If you're a graduate, or have someone in your family who is graduating, share their information with us. We're creating a Class of 2020 Digital Yearbook, and will have a live broadcast of the Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony on NewsTalk 970 and 95.5, and all Townsquare Media brands at 12 Noon on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Plan a celebration for your Class of 2020 graduate and join us by tuning in for a special Graduation Ceremony on 6/6/2020 at 12 Noon. You can listen LIVE on NewsTalk 970AM or 95.5 FM, on the live audio stream at newstalk955.com, on the free NewsTalk mobile app, or on your smart speaker.

The Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration is proudly sponsored by Crumbl Cookie, 27 Shiloh Road Billings, or online at crumblcookies.com.