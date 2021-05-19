We’re Bribing People to Get the Vaccine in Billings [Opinion]

Guess what? According to a press release, another anonymous donor has come up with $20,000 to get people to show up for their COVID shot. Yup, 50 bucks for 400 people to get the vaccine. So, last week 20,000 anonymous dollars for 400 shots on Thursday at the shrine. Now, this week 20,000 anonymous dollars for 400 shots on Thursday at the shrine. I wonder what next week will bring?

I have a few questions.

What if someone got the vaccine two months ago and now needs $50? How are we going to know if they had the shot at CVS and now will get one at the Shrine? You have proved with this experiment that people will do anything for a Fifty. Last week 400 people showed you that a free vaccine available all over town for 5 months was not enough to get the shot but now it is. I hate that we are bribing people.

Here's another one to chew on. The CDC said that if you have been vaccinated you no longer have to wear a mask. Why hasn't the CDC come out with the same big announcement for the 33 million Americans who have had COVID and have the antibodies already? They won't get it and spread it. The people who HAVE been vaccinated and who have not had it CAN spread it yet they don't have to wear masks. We need some real science here and not just shooting from the hip, which they have been doing. In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Senator Ron Johnson said he got COVID and had his antibodies tested and they were as high as that of a person vaccinated with Moderna's vaccine.

Doesn't matter. He is still supposed to wear a mask. Real science. That's where the $50 comes in. See ya tomorrow at 5.