Welcome Home! National Guard Lands in Billings

Today, we traveled to the Billings International Airport to welcome the National Guard home! They were treated to a water cannon salute as they taxied into the terminal, and greeted by Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte.

Friends and family surrounded them with hugs, kisses, signs, flags, and lots of love.

It's been a year since they were last in Billings, so here's our photo collection. Let us know on the app if you see someone you know!

Update:

Governor Gianforte Welcomed Home Soldiers

Governor Greg Gianforte this afternoon welcomed home soldiers in the Montana National Guard 1063rd Maintenance Company who returned today from an overseas deployment.

“Susan and I were honored to welcome home our soldiers in the 1063rd who just returned from serving overseas,” Gov. Gianforte said. “We’re profoundly grateful for all they’ve accomplished for our nation and wish them a joyous reunion with their families and loved ones.”

Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte greeted and thanked more than 100 soldiers in the 1063rd Maintenance Company as they touched down at Edwards Jet Center in Billings.