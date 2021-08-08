Weekend Shooting in Billings Sends Man to Hospital

An early Sunday morning (8/8) shooting near downtown Billings sent one person to the hospital, according to the Billings Police Department.

BPD Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place around 2:30am on Sunday in the 300 blocks of South 27th Street in downtown Billings, according to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

Billings Police Sergeant Peterson reported via social media that a 32 year-old man was injured in the shooting, and was taken to a Billings hospital.

No further information about the shooting was available at the time this story was published, but an investigation is on-going.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

