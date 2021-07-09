Weekend Excessive Heat Watch: Triple Digits for Montana

Several counties in Montana are already expecting triple digit temperatures on Sunday with continued dry conditions. Fire weather is certainly upon us and extreme caution should be used this weekend.

Air Quality Index issues already cropped up for areas of southwest Montana on Friday morning, with more regions expected to become unhealthy as the weekend progresses.

North central Montana will see the highest temperatures and have Excessive Heat Watches in effect through Sunday night.

Southwest Montana is extending it's Fire Weather Watch through Sunday night. Towns include: Ennis, Virginia City, Butte, Philipsburg and towns further south into Idaho.

Warmer temperatures across the state, new wildfires, continued low humidity and gusty winds are creating all sorts of problems across Montana. According to the National Weather Service:

WHAT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING.

SPECIFICALLY: Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102 possible.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. HOT CAR DANGER: Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Conditions can change rapidly under these conditions. Stay tuned for local updates on Fire Weather and Air Quality Index issues.