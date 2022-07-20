WE ARE THE BOLD: Benefit Concert for Veterans in Small-town Montana

On the 29th of July, Montana Grit Outdoors and 12 amazing sponsors are bringing "We Are The Bold" to Winninghoff Park Ice Rink and Arena in Philipsburg.

What is the event?

Montana Grit Outdoors and their sponsors are hosting this event in honor of our veterans and their families with guest speaker John Koko, a Ranger/Special Operations and owner of Horse Soldier Bourbon. It was created for their non-profit 501(c)(3) organization to help raise funds for activities geared at veterans and gold star families.

What kind of activities?

Montana Grit Outdoors likes to focus on activities the veterans and gold star families would enjoy, such as:

Building and utilizing a shooting range

Organizing workshops to help serve those who served for our freedom

Bringing awareness to the needs of our veterans

What other activities will happen at the event?

The night will have a short live auction to raise money for Braach Shepherds 4 Veterans, auctioning a sponsorship for the care and training of a PTSD dog (for a qualified veteran). Also up for grabs:

A New Fly Rod & Two Night Stay at a Cozy Cabin in the Rock Creek Mtns

A bottle of Horse Soldier Bourbon signed by 4/5 original horse soldiers and Green Berets of OD595

A fully guided and catered 5-day Mule Deer and Antelope hunt at Four Horse Outfitters in Wyoming, with shoulder mount at Wildlife Reflections Taxidermy

A silent auction

Food, Beverages, Beer Garden

Live Music from Levi Blom, Montana, and Brian Davis, Nashville.

