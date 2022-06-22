(OPINION) What Happened to Our Amazing Water Parks, Billings?

One of my favorite parts about Billings in the past was how we had quite a large and busy water park on the West End. If you don't remember Big Splash, you're either too young, or it's left your memory for some reason. I loved Big Splash, and it was one of the highlights of my childhood to shoot people with those weird scrunchy-like water guns or go down the slides.

A short retrospective on Big Splash

This was Big Splash Waterpark. The size of this park was enormous in comparison to the 3 parks in Billings now. Two decent-sized pools, a kiddie pool with its own waterslide, and five full-size slides were what you saw when you came in. It was always busy, and many folks miss it.

After an indoor water park, The Reef, opened in 2008, Big Splash closed down permanently. It was demolished in 2010 after being sold to Kelly Inns Ltd., and unfortunately, that was the last anyone saw of the first and the best waterpark in Billings.

The parks we have now don't match what used to be.

Currently, Billings has three water parks; Rose Park Pool, The Reef, and the Oasis. All three of these parks are smaller, and it just seems like they don't have as much in terms of features as Big Splash used to have. I think Billings could benefit from a large water park once again. Especially one that can match the size and splendor of this once great park.

What do you think? Does Billings need another water park? Or, would it benefit, like I think it would? I think the summer months would be much more awesome with something larger.

