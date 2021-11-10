WATCH: Grizzly 399 And Her Cubs Go For Stroll In Jackson

Jackson Police Department via Facebook

The most famous bear in Wyoming — if not in the world — made an appearance in downtown Jackson this week.

The Jackson Police Department shared the footage of the famous sow on Facebook Wednesday morning.

https://www.facebook.com/watch?v=456684739124656

Grizzly 399 has been in the news recently as three of her cubs were recently collared so wildlife officials can keep better track of them.

According to the Jackson Hole News & Guide, the operation was considered high risk for the well-being of the bears. It apparently went off successfully, though.

Filed Under: Bear, Grizzly 399, grizzly bear, jackson police department
