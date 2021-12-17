More information has been released about the suspicious death of a man who was found near the base of the Rims in Billings on Monday afternoon (12/13).

According to the latest press release from the Billings Police Department, the deceased man originally was identified as being from Washington, but the man is actually 54-year old Wade Scott from Billings who had a WA driver's license on him when the body was discovered.

BPD Lieutenant Brandon Wooley also said a felony theft warrant has been issued by the Yellowstone County District Court for 27-year old Michael Kelsey who allegedly stole the motor vehicle belonging to the deceased man.

According to the press release, Michael Kelsey is already in custody at the Natrona County Jail in Wyoming for an incident that occurred in the early morning hours in Casper on Tuesday (12/14).

Billings Police detectives are working closely with the Casper Police Department during the investigation which is "active and ongoing," according to Lt. Wooley.

On Monday, December 13, Billings Police were dispatched to a known homeless encampment near North 14th Street where a deceased male was found, and that's where the deceased male was found.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)