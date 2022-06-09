Want Live Music? You Should Check Out These Billings Bars

Live music should be something to celebrate when out on the town with friends. It's such a treat, and the majority of the time, the band is a local one with a lot of love for their community. Who doesn't love to kick back with a cold one and listen to some tunes?

Out of all the bars I've been to, I haven't been to many that feature live music, but these are the ones that I think you should check out if you're looking for specifically that.

Squire Lounge

Along with the patio attached, the Squire Lounge has a nice little stage for local acts to entertain those wanting to grab a drink off of Broadwater. Acts from the past include Yabba! The Hardest Working Man in Reggae, and the Cimmaron Band.

Thirsty Street @ The Garage

This is a venue that is made for live music. Thirsty Street's main base of operations for their brewery doubles as an outdoor patio and a fairly decent-sized live music space. Past events include Sensi Trails, Jalan Crossland, and Cera Gibson.

Powder Horn Lounge

One of my favorite places to get brunch in Billings, the Powder Horn Lounge has some amazing food, but they also occasionally feature live, local music, including the Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers and Uncle Lucius & Kimberly Dunn.

Levity Bar & Casino

Located at Shiloh Crossing next to Scheel's, Levity features tons of live music, including jazz every Wednesday night. The Cimmaron Band is scheduled to play here as well, and past acts include Brian Zoller and MOJO The BAND.

Craft Local @ The Carlin Hotel

Just down the street from our studios, Craft Local regularly hosts local music and other events from their location inside the Carlin Hotel. They post their weekly lineup of local music on their Facebook page here, and past acts include Mathias, Steph Yeager, and Cole Decker.

What other bars in town do you like to go to for live music? Let us know on social media. I could always use a new place to go and support local artists and local businesses.

