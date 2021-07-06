Vietnam Vet Book Signing Wed (7/7) at APC in Billings

58,000 American servicemen and women lost their lives in the Vietnam War, a costly, messy conflict that entangled the Unites States beginning in 1954, according to History.com. The U.S. began dropping bombs on the region in 1964 and the buildup of American ground forces began in earnest in 1965, when Lyndon Johnson started sending hundreds of thousands of troops to Vietnam. The 27th Infantry Regiment, nicknamed the Wolfhounds, played an active role in the Vietnam war, including the Battle in Tay Nihn Province.

Meet Author and Vietnam Veteran John Quintrell at Adaptive Performance Center

Wolfhound, Helena resident and author John Quintrell will be in Billings on Wednesday (7/7) to sign copies of his book titled, 'My 365 Days With the Wolfhounds in Vietnam 1968-1969'. Subtitled 'A Combat Veterans Journey', the book not only provides a first-hand account of the horrors of the conflict, but offers insight for spouses of those who served in Vietnam. Some have noted that reading Quintrell's book has helped them understand what their soldier experienced in the war.

The book signing is from 10 am to 3 pm at 1420 Broadwater Avenue.

Adaptive Performance Center is more than just another gym. The non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization is designed to exclusively serve military personnel. Encouraging reintegration among veterans and helping them improve and maintain as much independent active living as possible is their goal. While their focus is primarily physical, mental wellness is integral to their program. APC notes,

Approximately 22 veterans commit suicide EVER DAY in the United States. Preliminary, post-COVID 19 data shows an increase to 27 per day.

Nearly 20% of all suicides in America are by veterans, yet they make up just 9% of the population.

From 2005 - 2017 the suicide rate for veterans ages 18-34 increased 76%.

Only 30% of all veterans utilize mental health services provided by the VA.

If you get a chance, swing by Adaptive Performance Center to meet the Purple Heart and Bronze Star awarded author and pick up an autographed copy of his book. I'm planning on getting a copy for my dad, a Vietnam vet.