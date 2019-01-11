Video: Tester Praises Ex-KKK Member as ‘Great Senator’
Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) praised a former KKK member as a "great senator" in a speech on the floor of the US Senate where he also spoke out against efforts to build a wall on the southern border.
The Washington Free Beacon has the story:
Byrd, who served as a West Virginia senator from 1959 to 2010, joined the KKK at age 24 and led his local chapter in the rank of Exalted Cyclops. In the 1940's, Byrd refused to join the military because he feared serving with "race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds," according to a letter he wrote at the time.
As for the southern border debate, you may recall that Tester talked pretty tough when it came to the southern border security debate during the 2018 elections. Now that the election is over, he's apparently turned his back on border patrol union leader Brandon Judd.
Here's Tester speaking out against the border wall, according to WBUR:
“I will tell you unequivocally, a wall from sea to shining sea is not the right direction to go.”