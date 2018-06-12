Video: Tester Dodges Question About Buying Home in DC
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) likes to pretend he's just a poor old farmer, even though he's been carrying the water for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer back in Washington, DC for nearly twelve years now.
That's why it was quite interesting when Tester was asked about buying a new home in DC by a local CBS-TV reporter:
Rosendale gave a speech and he said that you've become part of the corrupt system back in Washington, DC and that you're hanging out with lobbyists and the elitists and that you bought a home in Washington and that you live there now.
Tester then completely dodged the question, of course.
Here's the video as Tester was questioned by Q2's Victoria Hill about the house that he supposedly bought back in Washington, DC: