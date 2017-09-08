Police Arrest One, Interviewing Others in Baseball Bat Beating Caught on Video

Update: 9/8 - A violent physical assault by multiple people on an 18-year-old man in Missoula was caught on video and police have taken at least one juvenile into custody.

So far, Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh says a 17-year-old man has been charged with Assault With a Weapon, a felony, and other individuals are being interviewed in association with the attack. According to Welsh, the video seen by many this week is relevant to the case.

Welsh says the victim's health has improved and he has been released from the hospital.

Original Story: 9/7-A video circulating on Facebook this week claims to be footage of a Missoula high school student being "jumped" by a group of people with bats and beaten to such an extent that he received 20 staples in his head.

The video appears to be shot late in the evening, possibly near the softball fields by McCormick park, the information appears to match up with an ongoing police investigation, but police cannot confirm this.

"On Tuesday, the 5th of September at about 9:30, the Missoula Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance involving a weapon in the 200 block of Craig Lane," said Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh. "The officers spoke with a male there, an 18-year-old male, who claimed he was struck with a bat by several persons and kicked while he was down."

The complainant also said his wallet had been taken during the incident and was able to offer a description of one of the assailants.

"We are in the process of trying to determine what exactly happened and who was all involved," Welsh said. "The victim was able to identify a suspect by a first name and we are in the process of trying to fully identify that person. This victim reported that it was a white male adult, approximately 6 foot tall, that he was skinny, wore grey shorts and a black hoodie."

Although the claims published on Facebeook are not out of line with the details of the ongoing police investigation, it is important to note that police have not confirmed that the video depicts the actual crime. According to Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh no suspects are in custody at this time.