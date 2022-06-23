VIDEO: Interview with Wes Ross, Organizer of #TroyStrong Blood Drives in Montana

VIDEO: Interview with Wes Ross, Organizer of #TroyStrong Blood Drives in Montana

Townsquare Media

Today, Josh Rath spoke to Wes Ross, Organizer of #TroyStrong blood drives across the state of Montana, and father of Troy Ross.

Get our free mobile app

Troy was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness a few years back, and has thankfully recovered from that. But, without 9 pints of blood from donors like you, Troy may not have been here today.

Now, at 7 years old, Troy is like any other happy and healthy kid. Though, he wants to make sure others like him can also get the same life-saving blood transfusions, and is working toward that with #TroyStrong.

Watch the interview below to hear all about Troy's story from Wes Ross, and if you'd like to donate, you'll find the next #TroyStrong blood drive locations below the video.

Upcoming #TroyStrong Blood Drives

  • Butte June 24th 550 E. Mercury Street, Code TROY 
  • Miles City June 28th Miles Community College
  • Dillon June 29th 710 S Atlantic, Code TROYSTRONG
  • Bozeman June 30th 221 Strand Union, Code TROYSTRONG

Learn more about #TroyStrong blood drives, Troy and Wes Ross, and their future goals on their Facebook Page!

Tourists Can't Pronounce These Five Montana Towns

Montana is a place that is filled with towns and cities with rich histories. The issue that some folks have is that these towns might seem tough to pronounce. Easy for locals, not for tourists.
Filed Under: blood drive, Montana, troystrong
Categories: Billings News, Montana News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top