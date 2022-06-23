Today, Josh Rath spoke to Wes Ross, Organizer of #TroyStrong blood drives across the state of Montana, and father of Troy Ross.

Troy was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness a few years back, and has thankfully recovered from that. But, without 9 pints of blood from donors like you, Troy may not have been here today.

Now, at 7 years old, Troy is like any other happy and healthy kid. Though, he wants to make sure others like him can also get the same life-saving blood transfusions, and is working toward that with #TroyStrong.

Watch the interview below to hear all about Troy's story from Wes Ross, and if you'd like to donate, you'll find the next #TroyStrong blood drive locations below the video.

Upcoming #TroyStrong Blood Drives

Butte June 24 th 550 E. Mercury Street, Code TROY

Miles City June 28 th Miles Community College

Dillon June 29 th 710 S Atlantic, Code TROYSTRONG

Bozeman June 30 th 221 Strand Union, Code TROYSTRONG

Learn more about #TroyStrong blood drives, Troy and Wes Ross, and their future goals on their Facebook Page!