First Victims Identified in Texas School Shooting That Killed 19 Children, 2 Adults

We are now learning more about the victims of the tragic school shooting event that unfolded at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX.

According to reports, all of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting have been identified and the families of 19 children and two adults have been notified as they begin a grieving process that I simply cannot fathom.

More details will certainly emerge as the days go by and we will learn more about the senseless act of violence that took the lives of 21 people (all in the same classroom) as will the finger-pointing, whataboutisms, and political hot takes.

It seems to be a cycle that we've accepted to be "normal" here in the United States but at this very moment, we would like to focus on the victims who lost their lives—the majority of them being 2nd, 3rd, or 4th graders who were still living in the dawn of their innocent lives.

One of the victims was a student who many described as "the life of the party." Another student had just celebrated at an awards ceremony with his mother just hours before being shot to death in his classroom.

As far as the adults were killed—they were a teacher/co-teacher duo who literally died trying to protect their students from the evil gunman. Eva Mireles was an educator for 17 years according to her profile at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Her co-teacher, Irma Garcia, was also killed according to her son.

As more victims are identified and information is released by their families we will share their names so that we never forget those who lost their lives in this senseless tragedy. For photos and personal stories about the victims, see this updated story from KSAT.

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10

Jackie Cazares, 10

Amerie jo Garza, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Eva Mireles, 44