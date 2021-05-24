UPDATED at 12:44pm MDT on Monday, May 24, 2021:

Billings Police have released more information about the Zimmerman Trail crash that occurred on Monday morning (5/24). According to a post on @BillingsPD on Twitter, the crash happened at 9:57am when a 35-year old male driver of a pickup had a head-on collision with "a northbound passenger car driven by a 68-year old man, and a 64-year old female passenger."

The report says the collision "sent the pickup over the guard rail," and ejected the driver before the pickup "came to a rest at the bottom of the hill."

Billings Police say all those involved in the crash "sustained injuries," and were taken to a Billings area hospital.

As of 12:50pm MDT (5/24), Zimmerman Trail remains closed, according to BPD.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of an accident that has closed Zimmerman Trail, after a pickup truck drove over the side of the roadway.

Credit: Colby Hernandez

Photos courtesy of Colby Hernandez show damage to a retaining wall along Zimmerman Trail, and a vehicle laying next to a home in a neighborhood below.

Credit: Colby Hernandez

At the time of this story, no details about the accident have been released by Billings Police, but KTVQ reports the only passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.