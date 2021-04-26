A resident who lives off of Lake Elmo Drive is lucky to have received no injuries, after a large SUV lost control and ran into his house on Saturday (4/24), according to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

The Billings Police report the crash occurred just after 6pm on Saturday evening at 398 Windsor Circle North when the vehicle lost control, hit a light pole, and crashed into the house.

Photos of the crash from the Billings Fire Department Instagram page show the damage done to the front of the residence, and the results of the SUV roof after BFD extricated the driver.

According to the Billings Police, the driver of the SUV was a 40-year old male who was uninjured. They are investigating this crash as a "Driving Under the Influence," according to the report from Sgt. Reid.

"I'm honestly surprised this don't happen more often the way people drive on Lake Elmo," said Lance Brown via Twitter.

Here's an image of the residence on Windsor Circle North, just off Lake Elmo Drive, before the accident.

Just over a month ago, another SUV drove completely into a home on 13th Street West. That home was also occupied at the time of the accident, but no one inside the residence had any injuries.

