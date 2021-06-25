Vehicle Crashes Into House in Billings West End Neighborhood

A home just off Central Avenue had an unexpected visitor just after midnight this morning (Friday), when someone drove a vehicle into their residence.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, a crash was reported to the Billings Police Department at 12:29am on Friday (6/25) in the 2900 block of Millice Avenue, right off of 29th Street West and Central Avenue.

Upon arriving on scene, BPD officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into the side of a duplex, and caused damaged to the front entrance to the 2900 Millice Avenue residence.

Photos of the home show damage now boarded up with plywood, and the tire tracks through the grass, and just how close the vehicle was to hitting the gas meter outside the duplex.

This photo of the home from Google Maps shows the how it looked before the damage from the vehicle.

No further information about the driver of the vehicle, or if there were any injuries at the scene, was made available at the time this story was published. According to the post, Billings Police is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

