VA Secretary Covers Montana Backup Plan [AUDIO]

What happens to veterans in Montana if the coronavirus overwhelms our health care system and we need to call on the VA for backup?

"Veterans come first." That's what President Trump's Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie told us on our statewide radio talk show Montana Talks with Aaron Flint.

The VA, like other health care facilities has had to bring a halt to elective surgeries and routine medical care in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. How are veterans being served in the meantime? And, what would happen if Montana's health care system is overwhelmed and needs to call on the VA for backup?

We covered that and more with Secretary Wilkie. Click below for the full audio.