VA Announces New Grants to Help End Veteran Homelessness – $6 Million Award Headed to Northwest Montana

On Tuesday, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert McDonald awarded nearly 93 million dollars in Supportive Services for Veteran Families 3-year grants that will help approximately 45,000 homeless and at-risk Veterans and their families. $6 million of that was awarded right here in the Treasure State.

"Basically what those services are to provide are additional support services for veteran families or current military families that are experiencing homelessness or at-risk homelessness," Executive Director Tracy Diaz said. "This particular grant can assist with some eviction prevention, get them into housing and get them stabilized, and other types of services that could help the family become self-sufficient and stable."

Diaz said in general, out of 10,000 local veterans, roughly 10 percent of veterans are homeless.

"So this grant allows us to work with them on tying them into services, getting them tied up with public assistance, maybe food stamps, different things like that," Diaz said. "Also making sure they receive their entitlement services through the Veterans Administration."

In addition to Montana, the grants will be distributed to 23 other non-profit agencies in 14 communities, with $30 million in awards being distributed to the Los Angeles area.

More information about VA’s homeless programs is available at the VA website.

